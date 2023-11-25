19 deaths, multiple injured in car crashes across US on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, several road traffic accidents unfolded across the nation, resulting in 15 fatalities in Georgia, four deaths and nine injuries in California, and two injuries in Maryland.

First responders worked tirelessly to manage the aftermath of these multiple incidents, as first reported by NBC News.

Georgia officials are looking into multiple accidents that resulted in at least 15 fatalities and several injuries.

On Thanksgiving Day, five people died in a crash in Thomasville. Two others were killed in Dublin on the same day. Single fatalities were reported in Henry County, Rome, Newnan, Griffin, Perry, Columbus, Brunswick, and Sylvania, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a rollover crash on Thanksgiving Day on State Route 94 in South Park, California, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with one person sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Metro Fire reports that two children are in critical condition and seven others sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Thursday.

In Maryland, two individuals were hospitalized, and Thanksgiving travel faced a momentary disruption when four lanes were closed following a 10-car pileup on a highway on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, AAA stated that approximately 55.4 million people were anticipated to embark on road trips over the Thanksgiving break. So, these numbers may still go up as the holiday travel period, which started on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET, runs until Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

