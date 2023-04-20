“AEW: All Access” streaming on TBS

All Elite Wrestling Stars, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to with the new series.

“It goes behind the scenes of professional wrestling, which in the past has always been taboo,” says Baker. “Being able to peel back the layers and show who we are as people and what goes into being a professional wrestler and filming a live show every week and everything in between was something you had to think about. Then you said, ‘Hey, let's do it because this is going to be really cool.’”

“AEW: All Access” airs Wednesdays at 10/9C on TBS.

