Be inspired with these two authors and their new works

If you’re looking to expand your literary endeavors, looks no further than these two authors. Retired Detective and Author of “Bridging the Gap,” Glen Williams and Jeff J. Hunter, Creator of the AI Persona Method, joined Inside South Florida for a dive between the pages.

“As a 26-year Officer and Detective, I saw a lot of traumatic things, as every officer does every day. I developed PTSD and I did all the related detrimental behaviors,” says Williams. I spent three years alone at my cabin where I did some deep self-accountable and soul searching, and I learned ways to heal and I learned ways to work through PTSD or with it, and ways to communicate more effectively. I talk about ways to reduce the effects of PTSD, divorce and suicide.”

Within the pages of Hunter’s book, the business world meets science fiction.

“I've been able to figure out how to create a very human-like AI persona that you can plug into your business that can do lots of different functions. It can do your marketing, social media and write emails for you,” says Hunter. “Then I started saying, ‘It might be useful if I pivot. Why don't I teach people how to use this in their business?’ That way I position myself as a powerful tool as that of somebody who's going to be replaced by AI.”

For more information, visit Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Founder’s Story.