Boost your mental health with Agape Treatment Center

Clinical Director of Agape Treatment Center, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida with tips to help bring you peace of mind.

“Imagine your mind to be a web browser. Ask yourself, ‘what tabs are open?’ Write it down because the process of writing it down allows you to get clear,” says Robilio. “I do what's called the five-by-five rule. I sit there and I say, ‘Is this going to matter in five years?’ The answer is always no. I'm just going to move this to the side. It's not serving me.”

