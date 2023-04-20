Bypass being banged up if hit by a big rig

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors’, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share the steps to take if involved in an auto collision with a semi-truck.

“You should call the police and get a police report, and take all the pictures. You should always make sure that you're safe first, and then call a personal injury attorney. Truck accidents are unique compared to a car accident,” says Dover. “With the information that we gather from the accident, including pictures and a police report, we can determine who we should go after.”

