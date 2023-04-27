Catch up with celebrity couples on “Couples Retreat”

If you’re feeling out of touch with the latest celebrity couples’ gossip, MTV has the show for you. Cast member, Falynn Pina, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the newest season of “Couples Retreat.”

“It's not just Jalen and me. There are other couples there and everybody else has their own different dynamics of issues,” says Pina. “I really, truly hope everyone can see it for what it is, and they can learn something from it and learn something from our mistakes within our relationships. But There's a lot of fun, there's a lot of going back and forth, there's trials and tribulations, and there's a lot of drama.”

“Couples Retreat” premieres May 2 at 9PM on MTV.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.