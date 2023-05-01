Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

Entrepreneur like a boss with these pro tips

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:30:00-04

Albert Shakhnazarov, CEO of Axe Elite, joined Inside South Florida to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in South Florida.

“I saw just how persistent and how relentless my dad was about building our life by going out there and trying to create something. My father came to the country, didn't speak the language, and just adapted,” says Shakhnazarov. “You don't make excuses. You have no option to complain, but you have an option to commit and to figure it out.”

For more information, visit AxeEliteUSA.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.