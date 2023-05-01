Entrepreneur like a boss with these pro tips

Albert Shakhnazarov, CEO of Axe Elite, joined Inside South Florida to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in South Florida.

“I saw just how persistent and how relentless my dad was about building our life by going out there and trying to create something. My father came to the country, didn't speak the language, and just adapted,” says Shakhnazarov. “You don't make excuses. You have no option to complain, but you have an option to commit and to figure it out.”

