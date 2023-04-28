Freshen things up this festival season with Clubtails

Social Media Manager, Hailey René, joined Inside South Florida with Clubtails news and giveaway details.

“We are giving away tickets to Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee,” says René. “Travel and glamping tent included. If you want to go to Bonnaroo, check us out on Instagram @Clubtails. All the rules are there. You just have to text us to win, and I hope you get to go to Bonnaroo.”

If you’re the lucky winner, be sure to take some of Clubtails best flavors with you to Tennessee.

“Pink Lemonade is on fire and it's coming to Florida very soon,” says René. “Sunny Margarita still slays, still top flavor, and won our March Madness competition. Our Bahama Mama is going strong and almost beat out Sunny Marg, to be honest.”

For more information, visit clubtails.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geloso Beverage Group.