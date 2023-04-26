Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

From meds to riches: a success story in options trading

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 18:30:04-04

Trader and Founder of Stock Hours, Nour Atta, joined Inside South Florida to share his success story transitioning from medical school to options trading.

“When I was 16, I actually had an internship on Wall Street.” says Atta. “Ever since, my mind's been on that. Finally, when I was pre-med in college, I was actually making money from my dorm room. That's when I decided to fully step away and work on this full time.”

For more information, visit Stockhoursllc.com/offer

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HK Foundation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.