Get a grip on your finances with these pro tips

Victor Sanchez, Head of Distribution and Client Solutions for World Financial Group, joined Inside South Florida with tips to help you feel more financially stable.

“Regardless of where you live in this country, or what your financial situation is, I think everyone has felt a little bit of that anxiety when it comes to their finances,” says Sanchez. “That's why we're recommending people go to MyFinancialiq.com, where they can take a financial quiz and make sure they know where they are from a financial literacy perspective and where they are from a financial resiliency perspective.”

For more information, visit MyFinancialiq.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by World Financial Group.