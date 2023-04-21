Get into the Spring of things with these seasonal libations

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida with a sample of some of the best drinks for the season.

“First, I have a Mother Nature approved wine with Art of Earth Pinot Grigio,” says Zahn. “This is an Italian wine that is made with organic grapes.” This item is available at Winn-Dixie.

For those with a taste for something stronger, Zahn has the perfect recommendation.

“We have a delicious tequila with Espanita Tequila,” says Zahn. “This is a handcrafted tequila made from 100% blue weber agave that is grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.” Find this product at Espanita-Tequila.com

Kick up your dessert a notch with Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur.

“This is made with chocolate from Belgium. It’s all-natural. It is gluten-free,” says Zahn. “You can use this in a cocktail, or you can just pour some of this over a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a great spiked dessert.” Find these items at ReserveBar.com

For the red wine lovers, Zahn has you covered.

“We have a delicious red wine with Art of Earth Montepulciano,” says Zahn. “They use 100% organic grapes to make this delicious red wine. It is gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO.” This item is available at Winn-Dixie.

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Production.