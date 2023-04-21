Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

Get your style on for your next sunny vacation

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:30:09-04

Lifestyle Expert, Christine Bibbo Herr, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you create an array of stylish clothing options for your next vacation.

“Pre-planning for your vacation is key, and when you get to your destination, there's no guesswork,” says Herr. “You want to look for colors that you can interchange, styles that are multipurpose, and pieces that you can mix and match to make your vacation wardrobe work for you.”

For more information, visit TommyBahama.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tommy Bahama.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.