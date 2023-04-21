Get your style on for your next sunny vacation

Lifestyle Expert, Christine Bibbo Herr, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you create an array of stylish clothing options for your next vacation.

“Pre-planning for your vacation is key, and when you get to your destination, there's no guesswork,” says Herr. “You want to look for colors that you can interchange, styles that are multipurpose, and pieces that you can mix and match to make your vacation wardrobe work for you.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Tommy Bahama.