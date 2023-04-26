Help make your dreams come true with this financial advice

Sonia Fraher, Senior Director of Product Management at Ally Bank, joined Inside South Florida to offer advice on how consumers can better manage their spending and saving habits to help achieve life goals.

“84% of Americans have a bucket list. Unfortunately, a third of people who have a bucket list have not been able to check anything off in the last 12 months, and 75% say that finances are the reason,” says Fraher. “We offer savings buckets and boosters. We're proud to announce that we now have spending buckets on our checking account that helps with figuring out how much you have left to use on more of the fun stuff.”

For more information, visit Ally.com/BucketList

