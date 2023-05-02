How one organization is helping to feed South Florida families

Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida, joined Inside South Florida to share the various ways in which the organization strives to see no family go hungry.

“For us, food is just the beginning for our family. We provide immediate access to nutritious food,” says Velez. “Then we work with our families with nutrition education, financial literacy classes, and computer literacy. We have workforce training programs in warehousing, food industry and culinary. We're trying to help our families move from a place of needing assistance to a place of independence.”

For more information, visit FeedingSouthFlorida.org

