Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

Kick off your spring travels with a visit to North Carolina

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 18:30:27-04

Visit North Carolina's Executive Director, Wit Tuttel, and Bruce Tyler, VP of the Distillers Association of NC Board of Directors, joined Inside South Florida with some of the great things to explore in North Carolina.

“Between the outdoor activities, the natural scenic beauty, really cool downtowns, and fascinating history, including the place where the first call for American independence was made, are really under the radar destinations that are perfect for getting away from it all,” says Tuttel.

For more information, go to VisitNC.com/DreamBig

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Visit North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.