Maintain cordiality with this new book

Serial Entrepreneur and Author, Milan Kordestani, joined Inside South Florida to share the ideas of maintaining cordiality in his new book, “I'm Just Saying: The Art of Civil Discourse: a Guide to Maintaining Courteous Communication in an Increasingly Divided World."

“I want people to take away lessons on how to maintain civil discourse, which starts with wanting to create common ground with people that we normally would not discuss with or typically avoid because we're scared of confrontation or difficult conversations,” says Kordestani. “This book is meant to empower people to understand how to conduct those conversations in their personal lives and in their work lives.”

“I’m Just Saying” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and MilanKordestani.com.

