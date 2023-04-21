Make this Mother’s Day one to remember

Lifestyle Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined Inside South Florida with gift ideas and a giveaway for all the moms out there.

“Balsam Hill is known for their artificial Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths, but they also have gorgeous year-round seasonal decor,” says Dorogi. “You'll also get in this prize package Balsam Hill’s beautiful cherry blossom flower arrangement.” Find these products at BalsamHill.com

When it comes to floral gifts, nothing pairs better with your bouquet than chocolate.

“You can make Mother's Day extra sweet with these made-from-scratch treats from iconic confectioner See's Candies,” says Dorogi. “They're just so pretty and equally delicious.” Find these items at SeesCandies.com

You can also have mom looking dapper in some new threads from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line.

“You'll have your chance to win a $100 gift card to Draper James, the dress of your choice, and at set of four adorable acrylic wine glasses,” says Dorogi. Find these products at DraperJames.com

You can update your mother’s home decor with these decorative items from APT2B.

“You can make mom's favorite space a little extra cozy this Mother's Day with a curated collection of coordinating accents,” says Dorogi. Find these items at Apt2b.com

If cooking is one of your mom’s favorite hobbies, you may consider gifting her with culinary art books from Simon and Schuster.

“She'll get books like ‘American Soul,’ ‘Preppy Kitchen,’ ‘An American in Provence’ and ‘Foodwise,’” says Dorogi. Find these products at SimonAndSchuster.com

