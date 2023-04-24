Watch Now
Managing daily data intake can help inform your decisions

Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:38:28-04

Data Scientist and Author, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how managing all that data can help alleviate anxiety and help you make informed decisions.

“This is a study I did with Oracle. Basically, people feel overwhelmed with data. They don't know how to use it, and they end up feeling distress, confused and bewildered,” says Stephens-Davidowitz. “Being comfortable with a little uncertainty is okay. I'm not 100% sure that's the right decision, but I'm 60% or 70% sure. I'm going to make it is a good way to go through life.”

