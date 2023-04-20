Refreshing Spring wine list

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share internationally made wines that may help you blossom this season.

“Borsao Rosé 2022 is a quintessential Garnacha from the Campo de Baja region in Northern Spain,” says Zahn. “This is a delicious rosé that's vibrant and lush with berries and floral notes.” Find this item at bodegasborsao.com

For red wine lover, Zahn recommends High Note Malbec 2020.

“It is from Argentina,” says Zahn. “It has some nice aromas of blackberries, spices and violets. On the palate, you're going to get some plum and vanilla.” Find this product at highnotewine.com

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc may be a perfect pairing with oyster and grilled fish.

“It is a delicious wine from New Zealand,” says Zahn. “It has a wonderful aroma of lemongrass, jalapeño and fresh herbs, and it has nice ripe citrus and tropical fruit notes.” Find this item at Wine-searcher.com

If notes of citrus and florals excite your palate, Yalumba Y Series Viognier should be on your wine list.

“They are delicious wines from Australia's oldest family-owned winery,” says Zahn. “It has some aromas of orange blossom, ginger, honeysuckle and wildflowers.” Find these products at Wine-searcher.com

