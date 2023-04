CEO of Choice Mortgage, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida with the benefits of refinancing your home.

“There's a number of benefits” says Kodsi. “If you have credit card debt, we take that debt, and we put that into the house at a substantially lower interest rate. On top of that, credit scores spiked up, cash flow was better, and there's no more debt.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.