Spring into the new season with these hot new products

Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida with the scoop on these new seasonal items.

“Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Beautiful Skin Foundation is a buildable medium coverage foundation that is available in 30 shades with ingredients to combine instant glow and buildable coverage,” says McBride. “The Beautiful Skin Concealer is a hydrating concealer with a medium buildable coverage.” Checkout CharlotteTilbury.com for more information.

Freshen up the air in your home with these revamped products from a favorite air freshener brand.

“Febreze Fabric Refresher now features an upgraded formula proven to deliver longer lasting freshness even hours after spraying,” says McBride. “Febreze Air Mist, which will replace the existing Febreze Air, is getting an improved sprayer that creates a wider and finer spray pattern.” Find these items at major retailers.

Protect your face with this latest sunscreen line.

“Coppertone Complete Face is the Complete line's latest addition, which provides affordable and multi-benefit face protection enriched with hyaluronic acid,” says McBride.” Find this product at Target.

For whole body moisturization, checkout this latest item from Nivea.

“Nivea Soft is a simple, fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula that can be used on all skin,” says McBride. “It comes in a jar and in on-the-go sizes.” Available at Walmart, Amazon or Target.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group.