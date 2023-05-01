Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

Stars of “A Kind of Spark” represent the neurodivergent

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:30:00-04

Lola Blue and Caitlin Hamilton, Stars of the new show focusing on the neurodivergent, “A Kind of Spark,” joined Inside South Florida to discuss why this group of people is important.

“I'm autistic myself, and it was really important for me to be a part of this show because it shows that autistic actresses can also play critical roles and that we shouldn't be pigeonholed,” says Hamilton. “It's important that we share representation of us playing autistic characters as well.”

“Perpetuating a few traits of what it is to be autistic is quite harmful and can lead to mass underdiagnosing of women,” says Blue. "This show is so important because it shows a different side of autism from a female perspective.”

“A Kind of Spark” is streaming on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.