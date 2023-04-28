The legal help you need is here with my 305 Attorneys

Hugo Garcia, Founder and CEO of My 305 Attorneys, joined Inside South Florida to share how his practice can work for you.

“The law firm is a local law firm here in Miami-Dade. We focus on helping individuals that have suffered injuries as a result of a car accident and slip and fall, or people who have been injured by the negligence of some other third party,” says Garcia. “Our firm is a smaller firm where we actually relate to the Hispanic community. Having been born and raised in Miami-Dade County, we relate to the Latin community.”

For more information, visit My305Attorneys.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by My305Attorneys.com.