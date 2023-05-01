The signature cocktail of this year’s Kentucky Derby

Old Forester Whisky Expert, Melissa Rift, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the Kentucky Derby’s signature cocktail this year, the mint julep.

“A mint julep is actually a super simple drink. It starts with sugar, water, mint, bourbon and crushed ice. It's really easy to make at home,” says Rift. “It has always had a long relationship with the horse racing industry, but it wasn't until 1939 that it became the official drink of the Kentucky Derby that we still celebrate today.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Old Forester.