These post-tax season tips can help your finances

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share financial tips for those in a tight spot.

“One of the worst types of debt to have is IRS debt because it’s very hard to make it go away, and they have power that other creditors just do not have, including offset. I want to give all the viewers out there the IRS offset phone number. It's 1-800-304-3107,” says Van Horn. “If you're expecting a refund and you owe the IRS money, they will keep that refund and apply it towards anything that you owe. I know a lot of people out there rely on that tax refund, and when it's coming in, they already have it spent.”

