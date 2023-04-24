Watch Now
Brand Spotlight

Actions

These post-tax season tips can help your finances

Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:44:15-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share financial tips for those in a tight spot.

“One of the worst types of debt to have is IRS debt because it’s very hard to make it go away, and they have power that other creditors just do not have, including offset. I want to give all the viewers out there the IRS offset phone number. It's 1-800-304-3107,” says Van Horn. “If you're expecting a refund and you owe the IRS money, they will keep that refund and apply it towards anything that you owe. I know a lot of people out there rely on that tax refund, and when it's coming in, they already have it spent.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.