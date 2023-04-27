These tips can help you secure your green card

Immigration Attorney and WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Nadia Lewis, joined Inside South Florida to share the steps to gain you green card if you’re a permanent resident married for less than two years.

“If the foreign national is married to a US citizen, and they've had their 485 interview, or it is a consular processing where the foreign national would have gone to the embassy overseas, you will be given a two year green card if you’re marriage and your second anniversary has not happened yet," says Lewis.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lewis Law P.A.