This Arbor Day survey is nothing to shake a leaf at

Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, joined Inside South Florida to share the results of a survey that highlights the importance of trees.

“We worked with the Harris Poll and Independent Survey to do a national survey and the results were fantastic,” says Lambe. “94% of Americans recognize the value of trees on our planet and another 90% encouraged an urgency around planting more trees in our nation's forests today. The most newsworthy part of it was that we got 90% of Americans to agree on something, and it speaks to the unifying nature of trees.”

For more information, visit ArborDay.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Arbor Day Foundation.