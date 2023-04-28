Watch Now
This Arbor Day survey is nothing to shake a leaf at

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:30:11-04

Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, joined Inside South Florida to share the results of a survey that highlights the importance of trees.

“We worked with the Harris Poll and Independent Survey to do a national survey and the results were fantastic,” says Lambe. “94% of Americans recognize the value of trees on our planet and another 90% encouraged an urgency around planting more trees in our nation's forests today. The most newsworthy part of it was that we got 90% of Americans to agree on something, and it speaks to the unifying nature of trees.”

