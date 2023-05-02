This prep school is helping South Florida students to succeed

Sagemont’s Head of School, Mellesia Nelson, and Student, Alexa Frances, joined Inside South Florida to showcase how the preparatory school is helping students find success.

“Why we exist is really to empower students to innovate for tomorrow,” says Nelson. “At the end of the day, we always think about where we want to see our kids. Entrepreneurship is an element that is embedded for us from our kindergarten or preschool and all the way through 12th grade.”

“In 2016, we had a group of seniors come up with a business plan. They wanted to have their own cafe. They pitched it to the office, got a loan, and kind of started this cafe in a science classroom and it has really grown into something,” says Frances.

