Update your wardrobe and recharge yourself this Spring

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida with hot new styles and tips for making a fresh new you.

“The first thing you need is proper swimwear, and Miraclesuit inspires women to feel beautiful, comfortable and confident,” says De Avila. “You look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit.” Find these products at MiracleSuit.com

Show off your new Miraclesuit at this lavish location.

“Costa Rica's Tierra Magnifica is a boutique adult-only hotel nestled in an oceanside jungle and is the perfect backdrop that you need to recharge your soul,” says De Avila. “You can ride horses along the beach at sunset, luxuriate in the gastronomy at Tierra Magnifica, or just savor that magical scenery of being there.” For more information, visit TierraMagnifica.com

Be sure to protect your skin from all that sun you’ll be soaking up.

“Shiseido New Urban Environment Vita-Clear SPF 42 is a lightweight and invisible daily sunscreen that protects the skin from the UV rays while visibly brightening the skin with vitamin-C powered by Shiseido’s proprietary and breakthrough sun dual-care technology, says De Avila. Find this item at Shiseido.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.