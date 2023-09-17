Drew Barrymore postpones her talk show's return after backlash

Drew Barrymore, who was initially criticized for taping her first episode of the fourth season of her talk show during ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, now pledges to postpone the show until the strikes end.

In a Sunday statement, Barrymore acknowledged the feedback and postponed the show's planned Monday premiere.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," Barrymore posted on Instagram. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

When her show resumed taping last week in New York, it faced picketing from striking writers and drew widespread criticism on social media, including from fellow actors.

The show usually hires Writers Guild members. However, to tape the upcoming season, it would have had to either hire individuals violating the strike, non-WGA members, or no writers at all.

Last week, the Writers Guild stated on X that they cover "The Drew Barrymore Show," and the show is impacted by the strike, making any writing for it a strike violation. However, a CBS spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the show wouldn't include strike-covered writing.

CBS expressed its support for Barrymore's decision on Sunday.

"We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her," a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson told theAssociated Press.

CBS has also reversed its plan to premiere "The Talk" on Monday.

