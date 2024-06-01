Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour 'to be with her children, family and close friends'

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American summer tour with representatives from Live Nation stating she is taking time off "to be with her children, family and close friends."

In her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website, the entertainer said, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

"This Is Me...Live," was set to begin on June 26 in Orlando, Florida and conclude on Aug. 31 in Houston. But there were reports in March suggesting the tour struggled to sell tickets after several stops were removed, including shows in Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans.

However, Lopez's team told multiple outlets the shows were canceled due to a "logistical error."

Lopez's first tour in five years was also rebranded from "This is Me...Now: The Tour" to "This Is Me Live: The Greatest Hits."

The tour was meant to accompany her first solo album in a decade, "This is Me...Now," and her self-funded film, "This is Me...Now: A Love Story," which came out in February. She said the project was heavily inspired by her romantic relationships.

Live Nation shared that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and those who used third-party sites like SeatGeek and StubHub would need to reach out to their point purchase for more details.