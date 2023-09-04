FBI releases online game to teach kids internet safety skills

Internet safety is important for all students to know, and a new program is making sure they stay safe online while having fun learning.

The FBI Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge is free and designed for third through eighth graders to test their understanding of internet safety. The website is available in both English and Spanish and covers age-appropriate topics like cyberbullying, passwords, malware and social media. Children can go at their own pace and the course curriculum meets state and federal internet safety mandates.

Teachers can register their classes if they want to participate in the testing portion or national competition.

"We know that kids are just spending a lot of time online, and this is the FBI's way of trying to teach them a little about cyber-safety," said Christina Garza with the FBI.

Teachers are able to sign up their students as part of the program.

"Each month during the school year, the classes with the top exam scores nationwide receive an FBI-SOS certificate and may be congratulated in person by local FBI personnel," the FBI said.

An estimated 1.6 million students have taken the test.

This story was originally published by Amelia Young for Scripps News Nashville.

