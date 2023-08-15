FBI says Utah man pointed gun at agents before fatal shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday that it was still investigating an agent-involved fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 9 in Provo, Utah.

The shooting happened at the home of 75-year-old Craig Deeleuw Robertson, who was accused of making threats on elected officials on social media, including to President Joe Biden.

The FBI said in a statement on Monday that "Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them."

The agency said, "FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force officers seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. We have no further details to provide at this time."

Court documents show Robertson threatened to "inflict bodily harm" on the president during his visit to Utah.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah," Robertson allegedly wrote on social media. He allegedly said he was preparing to get out his camouflage suit and clean "the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," according to police.

In March, Robertson had also allegedly claimed he was heading to New York to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into Trump.

"I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," he allegedly posted.

While conducting surveillance on Robertson's home on March 19, a special agent attempted to speak with Robertson about his posts, to which Robertson replied, "I said it was a dream!"

Robertson then told the agent that they shouldn't return without a warrant.

Authorities said Robertson once wrote in 2022 in a Facebook post, “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

