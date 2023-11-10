FBI seizes devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams amid investigation

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized multiple devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid a federal investigation into campaign fundraising, marking a significant escalation in the probe on Friday.

The New York Times reported that items in the FBI's seizure included the mayor's iPad and phones, according to sources. The raid came just days after a seizure of items at the home of Adams' chief fundraiser.

The Times said the raid on Adams' home — as part of a corruption investigation — happened earlier this week, but was later revealed publicly.

Reports on Wednesdaysaid Mayor Adams had retained counsel at a law firm, responding to the raid on his fundraising chief Brianna Suggs' Brooklyn home. A spokesperson for the mayor's 2021 campaign said the mayor had retained Boyd Johnson, who is a WilmerHale partner as well as a former deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, the New York Daily News reported.

The Times reported that agents met the mayor on the street and requested that his security detail back away, citing sources familiar with the incident. Agents then reportedly entered the SUV with Mayor Adams and carried out a warrant to take his devices, including at least two cellphones and an iPad.

The devices were then returned within days, according to reports.

It was not clear if the device seizure carried out on Mayor Adams was directly related to the investigation into the campaign fundraising matter.

Johnson issued a statement that read, "On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices."

The statement continued with, "The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation."

The Associated Press reported on Friday that a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan would not comment on the matter. Prosecutors had not publicly disclosed the focus of the investigation or investigations.

A search warrant obtained bythe Timesshowed that authorities are focusing on the possibility that the Adams campaign entered into a conspiracy with officials in the Turkish government to garner donations from foreign entities, which could have been funneled via straw donors.

