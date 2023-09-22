Fentanyl, narcotics found under trapdoor at day care where child died

New York City Police found a large amount of fentanyl, along with other narcotics, concealed beneath a trapdoor within the day care where a 1-year-old died due to a drug overdose.

Last week, police responded to four unresponsive children at Bronx's Divino Niño Daycare. A 1-year-old was pronounced dead, and three others (an 8-month-old girl and two 2-year-old boys) were hospitalized after suspected fentanyl exposure.

This Thursday, the New York City Police Department announced that they found approximately 8 to 10 kilograms of concealed drugs in the day care after obtaining a search warrant.

SEE MORE: Feds say day care owner tried covering drug operation that killed boy

“A large quantity of fentanyl, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia was recovered in a trap floor in the play area at the daycare center,” the police said, and shared images of their findings.

The images show what seems to be an open wooden door revealing the drugs wrapped in bags, some with the Target logo on them, within the floorboards.

While police say the investigation is still ongoing, on Thursday, a grand jury in New York City voted to indict both suspects on charges of murder of depraved indifference. These individuals are Grei Mendez, 36, who is the owner and operator of the day care center, and Carlisto Acevedo-Brito, 41, who lived in a bedroom within the day care facility and is related to Mendez's husband.

Officials are currently in search of a third male suspect, believed to be Mendez's husband.

The suspects face up to life in prison if convicted on federal charges of conspiring to distribute narcotics resulting in death and possessing narcotics with intent to distribute.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com