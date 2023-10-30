'Friends' cast mourns late co-star Matthew Perry in joint statement

The lead cast of "Friends" have paid an emotional tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry, two days after the 54-year-old was found dead at his home.

In their first public statement on the loss, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer shared their love for their "Friend," Chandler Bing, in a joint comment to People on Monday.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was renowned for playing Chandler Bing in the hit comedic sitcom from 1994 to 2004, during which each of the six co-stars appeared in every episode of the show's 10 seasons.

Once the show ended, the six actors remained close, even reuniting for a televised special in 2021.

"Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane along with executive producer Kevin Bright released a statement to Deadline Saturday regarding the loss of Perry, saying "we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words," their statement read. "From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well."

