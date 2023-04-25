Georgia DA to announce possible charges in Trump probe this summer

Georgia's District Attorney for Fulton County Fani Willis announced Monday she expects charges stemming from an investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to interfere with Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, would be announced this summer.

In letters to various officials, Willis revealed she plans to announce possible indictments against Trump and his supporters between July 11 and Sept. 1, and urged law enforcement to plan for increased security as the possible charges may "provoke a significant public reaction."

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, letters with similar messages were delivered by hand to Atlanta's chief of police and Atlanta's director of the city's County Emergency Management Agency.

"Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff's Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public," a letter stated, according to the AJC.

The messages come after Trump recently called for demonstrations to respond to legal actions taken against him.

"We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect," Willis said.

Danny Porter, a former Georgia county district attorney who spoke to the AJC said he believes the message from Willis implies that a case against Trump is being prepared to go before a grand jury.

The Fulton County sheriff's office, the jurisdiction that covers the city of Atlanta, said the department is "ready to respond" to demonstrations to ensure the safety of the community.

