Health warning issued after man's death linked to raw oysters

Missouri health officials have issued a warning following the death of a man who ate raw oysters.

The man, who reportedly got the oysters from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester, was infected with the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in uncooked seafood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials seized the remaining oysters at the establishment.

"There is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters, which likely were already contaminated when the establishment received them," St. Louis health officials said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to determine the source of the oysters.

In the meantime, anyone who ate raw oysters from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester is asked to monitor for symptoms of a Vibrio infection. Health officials say symptoms can develop as early as 12 hours after consuming raw or undercooked seafood. Symptoms of infection typically include fever, chills, and a drop in blood pressure. Notably, this type of infection, health officials say, does not typically cause diarrhea.

"Illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus can be very serious," St. Louis health officials said. "In the United States, the mortality rate associated with Vibrio vulnificus infection is approximately 33%."

Health officials say people with chronic liver disease or those who are immunocompromised are at an increased risk of developing severe illness.

