Here's how you can watch the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee

The countdown to the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee is on.

The event is being held just outside of Washington, D.C., at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

More than 230 spellers from the U.S, Bahamas, Canada and Ghana will compete for the championship starting on May 30.

Here's how to watch

The Scripps National Spelling Bee consists of four different rounds: The preliminaries, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the finals.

The preliminaries will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com from 9 a.m. to 7:25 p.m. on May 30.

The quarterfinals will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on May 31.

The semifinals will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.on May 31.

The semifinals broadcast will air on ION and Bounce from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m on May 31.

The finals will air live on ION and Bounce from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 1.

What's at stake?

The winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take home about $60,000 worth of cash and prizes.

They will also be awarded a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The runner up will not walk away empty-handed. They will take home a $25,000 prize.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com