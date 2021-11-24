Watch
Avoid financial fraud this holiday season

Vice President of Tropical Financial Credit Union, Amy McGraw, knows how to stay safe from financial fraud, and now she's sharing that knowledge with all of you.

Florida is the second most popular state to get hit with financial fraud. Amy says this means it's a "not if, but when" situation when it comes to being a victim of fraud.

Some common scams, especially during the holidays, include charitable scams over email. There might be an email asking you about a charitable donation, but never click the links in those. Amy says you should go straight to the website in your browser and make the donation there, just to be sure.

Any emails, texts, or calls asking you to urgently change your password or enter your login information should also be avoided. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and it's probably fraud.

Dating site scams are happening more and more often. Amy is begging you not to send money to someone you don't know, and definitely don't give them any information. If you think you've experienced fraud, call your financial institution right away and get the charges disputed!

