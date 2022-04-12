Watch
Bring some culture into your life with “Masterworks V” from the South Florida Symphony

If you're looking to bring some culture into your life, the South Florida Symphony has you covered. Critically acclaimed clarinetist, David Shifrin, joined the show to tell us about South Florida Symphony’s upcoming concert “Masterworks V.”

This is David’s first time performing with the South Florida Symphony and with music like Beethoven’s “Eroica” and Mahler’s “Adagietto” it is a must-see. “I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with some really great musicians.” Says David.

To find tickets to the April 27th show at The Parker in Ft. Lauderdale and the April 28th show at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, visit SouthFloridaSymphony.org. Use promo code SFSO20 for 20% off your tickets.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the South Florida Symphony

