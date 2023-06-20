Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Building the inner woman is this fashion brand’s mission

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 18:30:16-04

Ripley Rader, Founder & CEO of Ripley Rader, a clothing brand, joined Inside South Florida to share what influenced her size-inclusive line.

“There were things that I wanted to wear to feel powerful and strong that didn't exist, and I made it my mission to make them,” says Rader. “What's exciting to me is that somebody might feel a little bit more powerful, stronger and confident because they're wearing one of my pieces.”

For more information, visit RipleyRader.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Two Comma PR.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com