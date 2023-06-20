Building the inner woman is this fashion brand’s mission

Ripley Rader, Founder & CEO of Ripley Rader, a clothing brand, joined Inside South Florida to share what influenced her size-inclusive line.

“There were things that I wanted to wear to feel powerful and strong that didn't exist, and I made it my mission to make them,” says Rader. “What's exciting to me is that somebody might feel a little bit more powerful, stronger and confident because they're wearing one of my pieces.”

