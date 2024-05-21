Stress-Free Car Buying with Tropical Financial Credit Union

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tropical Financial Credit Union. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Buying a car can be a stressful and overwhelming experience, but Tropical Financial Credit Union offers a solution to make the process smooth and enjoyable. Amy McGraw and Dexter, the Financial Frenchie, joined Inside South Florida to share how their Auto Advisors program can help you find the perfect car without the hassle.

Amy highlighted some common stresses associated with buying a car. Many people feel overwhelmed by the time and effort required to visit dealerships, negotiate prices, and handle paperwork. Often, buyers end up spending an entire day at the dealership, only to feel exhausted and stressed by the end of it. "It's not a good experience or a good way to buy a car," Amy said.

Tropical Financial Credit Union offers a unique program called Auto Advisors, designed to take the stress out of car buying. As Amy puts it, "[Auto Advisors] do all the yucky work for you." Here's how it simplifies the process:



Get Pre-Approved: Before you start shopping, get pre-approved for a loan to know exactly how much you can afford. This step is crucial to avoid picking out a car that doesn’t fit your budget.

Before you start shopping, get pre-approved for a loan to know exactly how much you can afford. This step is crucial to avoid picking out a car that doesn’t fit your budget. Personal Consultation: Auto Advisors will interview you to understand your needs and preferences, including the type of car, color, accessories, and whether you need it for carpooling, have kids, or prefer an electric or used vehicle.

Auto Advisors will interview you to understand your needs and preferences, including the type of car, color, accessories, and whether you need it for carpooling, have kids, or prefer an electric or used vehicle. Find and Negotiate: Auto Advisors work with hundreds of dealerships to find the perfect car for you. They negotiate the best deal, ensuring you get the most value for your money.

Auto Advisors work with hundreds of dealerships to find the perfect car for you. They negotiate the best deal, ensuring you get the most value for your money. Test Drive and Delivery: You can choose to test drive the car at the dealership with the Auto Advisor by your side, or you can have the car delivered to your home or workplace. This way, you only experience the fun part of driving your new car.

Amy emphasized the benefits of using Auto Advisors: "They are part of the credit union, so their best interest is your best interest. They work for the member. When you go to a dealership… they want to make the most money, they're not looking out necessarily for you." Unlike dealership salespeople who aim to maximize their commission, Auto Advisors focus on getting the best deal for you, without any kickbacks from dealerships.

By taking care of the tedious and stressful parts of car buying, Auto Advisors allow you to enjoy the process. Amy added, "You have an awesome car that you can drive right away."

To learn more about the Auto Advisors program and Tropical Financial Credit Union's car sale, visit tropicalfcu.com.