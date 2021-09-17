Watch
Deciding between a bank and a credit union

Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:01:36-04

Many of us use large banks to store money and make financial transactions, but have you ever considered switching to a credit union? Amy McGraw of Tropical Financial Credit Union told us about some of the differences and possible benefits of using a credit union.

The biggest difference is credit unions are not-for-profit. Because of this, they can offer lower fees and rates. Tropical Financial is also based in South Florida, so they understand the needs of local consumers.

Another misconception is credit unions are just for people in specific occupations, like teachers or military members. Most credit unions are now community-based, which means as long as you live or work in the area you can be a member.

Tropical Financial can offer you everything a traditional bank can, and then some. Learn more at https://www.tropicalfcu.com/

