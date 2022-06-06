Dr. Adam Rubenstein shares advice on how to get the best plastic surgery

Everyone wants to feel like the best versions of themselves and Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubenstein, helps people do just that. He joined Inside South Florida to tell us about the ins and outs of plastic surgery and what might work for you.

“Well, my practice is 95% cosmetic surgery. Face, breasts, and body,” says Rubenstein. “I've been practicing for almost 20 years.

Rubenstein talked about the importance of being a patient’s advocate and how to treat a patient without stigma and shame.

“We've seen other shows that have shown people that have had bad experiences, gotten messed up, and they get corrective surgery. This is the first time you're really seeing the whole backstory,” says Rubenstein. “It's because she shared her story on Instagram and online in general, sharing her whole experience from having had really significant issues and procedures.”

For those who are looking into plastic surgery, it is most important to make sure you receive proper care.

“I think we all have to be shepherds of our own domain. In plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, there's a lot of people doing this that probably should not be doing it,” says Rubenstein. “It's not so easy for the average person who doesn't know where to look or what to look for.”

For more information on plastic surgery, visit dr-rubenstein.com

