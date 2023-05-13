Watch Now
Experience authentic travel on a budget with Airbnb

Rhonda Voo and Eric Allan shared their experience as Airbnb Private Room Superhosts on Inside South Florida. The pair provided great new features that the platform has launched.

There are a bunch of features. There's a new category. A button that you can push on the Airbnb website that allows guests to sort or filter out other listings,” says Allan. “Then the other one is called Host passport. It allows guests to easily see who the hosts are and what their interests are. You can click on our passport and see, they're into the same stuff that I'm into.”

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

