Healthy game day snack for Superbowl Sunday

The Superbowl is days away and having a savory snack on hand is a must. Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a vegan nacho recipe to rival your favorite traditional nacho ingredients.

“First, we're going to make our plant-based cheese sauce with a little bit of coconut milk and 100% vegan cheese,” says Reyes. “We're going to melt down the cheese and add in a little cumin and a bit of lime juice. Lastly, add it onto your chips with seasoned lentils and other fun things.”

