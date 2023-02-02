Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Healthy game day snack for Superbowl Sunday

Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 18:29:32-05

The Superbowl is days away and having a savory snack on hand is a must. Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a vegan nacho recipe to rival your favorite traditional nacho ingredients.

“First, we're going to make our plant-based cheese sauce with a little bit of coconut milk and 100% vegan cheese,” says Reyes. “We're going to melt down the cheese and add in a little cumin and a bit of lime juice. Lastly, add it onto your chips with seasoned lentils and other fun things.”

For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan on Instagram

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com