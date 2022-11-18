Hobby-based gift guide for 2022

Finding the perfect gift for your friends and family doesn’t have to be challenging if you know their favorite things to do. Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, joined Inside South Florida to share the right gifts to match your loved ones’ hobbies.

New parents may appreciate precious keepsakes of their baby’s milestones.

“Kea Babies is fantastic,” says Head. “The keepsake gifts include everything from the memory book to the picture frame with the little baby prints on it.” KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents ’lives. Wide product range including baby wrap carriers, swaddle wraps, toddler pillows to postpartum belts and more. Find these items at KeaBabies.com, Target, Amazon and Walmart.

If you have family or friends that appreciate arts and crafts, you may avoid gifting an unsatisfactory present with Quilling Greeting Cards.

“Quilled Greeting Cards are truly hand-crafted works of art,” says Head. “They're created by coiling, shaping and arranging lots of little pieces of paper to form these intricate designs.” Quilling Card offers Verified Fair Trade quilled greeting cards handcrafted by highly skilled artisans using the intricate paper art form of quilling. Find these products at QuillingCards.com

The outdoorsy member of your family will enjoy a portable charging station for all their devices.

“The Run Hood Portable Power Station is great for anybody that loves camping or the outdoors. You can really customize it as you need it,” says Head. “It has add-ons and adapters that can really take it to a whole new level so you can charge so many things at once.”

Runhood offers power solutions for a wide variety of needs, whether it is the perfect companion for an off-the-grid vacation or a crucial tool during a weather emergency. For more information about Runhood, visit www.runhoodpower.com.

