How AI is changing how we do business

Formula Monks’ Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Lee, joined Inside South Florida to share how artificial intelligence is affecting the workforce.

“There are a lot of really cool opportunities to create more efficiencies. Specifically, it will allow humans to outsource things that are kind of tedious tasks,” says Lee. “Not a lot of big companies are using AI at scale yet or the implementation of AI. It's just sort of a matter of time, but everybody's still in that kind of curious research and exploration phase.”

For more information, visit Formula.co/

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Formula Monks.