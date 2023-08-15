Watch Now
How AI is changing how we do business

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 18:30:02-04

Formula Monks’ Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Lee, joined Inside South Florida to share how artificial intelligence is affecting the workforce.

“There are a lot of really cool opportunities to create more efficiencies. Specifically, it will allow humans to outsource things that are kind of tedious tasks,” says Lee. “Not a lot of big companies are using AI at scale yet or the implementation of AI. It's just sort of a matter of time, but everybody's still in that kind of curious research and exploration phase.”

