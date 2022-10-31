Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How to achieve a happy and healthy immune system

Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 16:54:56-04

A healthy immune system is crucial to your overall wellness and Dr. Nicola Avena, Consultant for Jarrow Formulas, stopped by Inside South Florida with tricks to keep your body feeling its best.

“Anytime there's a change, I always think it's a good idea to think about what you're doing in terms of your health and how you can improve it, especially coming into these fall and winter months,” says Avena. “It's always a good idea to think about our nutrition and what we can do to make sure we're doing the best to support our health.”

A healthy diet and supplements can be a great way to support your immune system.

“What you eat has a huge impact on your health. Making sure you're getting good nutrition is important for everything, ranging from how well you sleep to how well your immune system can function,” says Avena. “You want to try to eat a lot of healthy foods and you want to avoid processed foods.”

Jarrow supplements can give your gut the extra boost it needs.

“Your gut health and your immune health go hand in hand,” says Avena. “"Jarrow’s immune booster is great because it's a single-serve pack that helps to maintain a healthy immune system, and also normal digestion and regularity.”

To learn more about Jarrow, you can go to  jarrow.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jarrow Formulas

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors