How to achieve a happy and healthy immune system

A healthy immune system is crucial to your overall wellness and Dr. Nicola Avena, Consultant for Jarrow Formulas, stopped by Inside South Florida with tricks to keep your body feeling its best.

“Anytime there's a change, I always think it's a good idea to think about what you're doing in terms of your health and how you can improve it, especially coming into these fall and winter months,” says Avena. “It's always a good idea to think about our nutrition and what we can do to make sure we're doing the best to support our health.”

A healthy diet and supplements can be a great way to support your immune system.

“What you eat has a huge impact on your health. Making sure you're getting good nutrition is important for everything, ranging from how well you sleep to how well your immune system can function,” says Avena. “You want to try to eat a lot of healthy foods and you want to avoid processed foods.”

Jarrow supplements can give your gut the extra boost it needs.

“Your gut health and your immune health go hand in hand,” says Avena. “"Jarrow’s immune booster is great because it's a single-serve pack that helps to maintain a healthy immune system, and also normal digestion and regularity.”

